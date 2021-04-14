Alfanar eyes sale of majority stake in India assets

The Riyadh-based group had won two wind power projects auctioned by the state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). In February 2018, it placed a winning bid of ₹2.45 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and followed it up by picking up another project with a bid of ₹2.77 per kWh in October 2018, for developing 300MW wind projects each.

