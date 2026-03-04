New Delhi is keeping a close eye on its fuel and oil stocks, as disruption in the Strait of Hormuz throws global oil supply chains into disarray.
All eyes on oil stockpile as war throws a spanner in supply chain
SummaryHalf of India's crude oil cargoes come from the Persian Gulf, crossing the Strait of Hormuz, making its closure a matter of deep concern. Officials said a new deal with Canada will also help meet the demand for cooking gas. Supplies from the US began in January.
