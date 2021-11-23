All  govt  vehicles  may go electric in 3 years

The government is planning to leverage the ₹10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme, which is designed to support the electrification of public and shared transport and help build charging infrastructure for this transition. The scheme is an important part of the government’s strategy to reduce vehicular emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Money allocated under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.

