All is quiet in oil markets—for now

A war in the Middle East typically sends oil prices soaring, since the region is home to about half of the world’s proven reserves. Not this time. After ticking up a few dollars, the price of Brent crude has been even or lower than on Oct. 6, the day before Hamas’s attack on Israel. There are three reasons for this: the shale revolution, market psychology and a transformation in the politics of oil.

The shale revolution rebalanced the market. The U.S., once the world’s largest oil importer, is now its largest producer. On a net basis, the U.S. is “energy independent." The very existence of a source on this scale is a bulwark against market panic. It’s also been central to keeping the market well-supplied. Oil demand, spurred by China’s rebound from Covid, has grown strongly this year. It’s up about 2 million barrels a day from last year. But new supplies from outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus are more than meeting that growth in demand. The U.S. is at the forefront, adding a million barrels a day, along with Canada, Guyana and Brazil. Last year’s anxiety about supply keeping up with demand has faded in the face of rising production.

Financial investors in the oil market aren’t panicking about possible disruption. Oil prices these days vibrate primarily on economic news and prospects—high interest rates and the possibility of an economic slowdown or recession, all of which would constrain demand, sending prices lower.

And the politics around oil have changed. In contrast to the embargo years of the 1970s, the Gulf Arab countries are thoroughly integrated into the world economy. They are focused on job creation, economic development and investment. They have also been in various stages of dialogue or diplomatic relations with Israel, seeing that as helpful to their own economies, at least up to now.

Yet nothing guarantees that the current market calm will last. As a senior petroleum official from one of the main Gulf exporters observed the other day, “Everybody is on edge." Guards are up. Significant price spikes would be costly if they led to inflation, lower economic growth, further disruption in global food markets, turmoil in emerging markets and higher gasoline prices heading into a presidential election. Western countries would likely dip into their strategic stocks of petroleum to offset any shortages. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at only half the level it was in 2021, but it still has substantial supplies.

Despite roiling the region politically, the war between Israel and Hamas doesn’t threaten supplies directly. That would change if the war were to spread or expand into areas housing the infrastructure—production facilities, tankers and pipelines—that enables the flow of oil and gas. About 21 million barrels of oil pass through the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz daily, along with substantial amounts of liquefied natural gas. Since the U.S. shale revolution, the bulk of those supplies now head to Asian markets.

Possible disruption could come from direct attacks on facilities, collateral damage, errant action or interdiction of tanker transit. The general expectation is that any such disruption would come from Iranian-linked militias or proxies, which are barraging U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq, or from Iran itself. That was the case in the 2019 missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq production facility, probably the most important single piece of infrastructure in the global oil industry. It was never clearly established whether the attack came from Iraq, Iran or the Houthis in Yemen. The assault slashed Saudi petroleum production in half. But it is noteworthy that the response to the attack demonstrated considerable resilience given that the Saudis had Abqaiq back in full operation in a matter of weeks.

Such an attack today would jeopardize Iran’s efforts to improve its relationships with the Arab Gulf states. Last year China helped negotiate the resumption of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran. Iran is already benefiting from the current situation: The movement toward Saudi-Israeli diplomatic recognition is stalled, and Israel is embattled. The war’s spread would also impose direct costs on Iran, which currently moves up to 1.5 million barrels a day through the Strait of Hormuz. These exports supply more than $40 billion annually to Tehran. There’s also deterrence. The growing presence of the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf should discourage Iran from doing anything that might boomerang.

China itself may also serve as an important check on any effort to disrupt oil flows out of the Middle East. It is by far the largest oil importer, buying about 75% of its annual consumption from the world market. Roughly half of what China imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz. China is also by far the largest buyer of Iranian oil. It would certainly be in Beijing’s interest to use its influence to keep the oil flowing unimpeded and, facing its own economic challenges, help keep oil prices from spiking. That is a topic for further dialogue between China and the U.S.

Mr. Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, is author of “The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations" and “The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power."