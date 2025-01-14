Industry
AM Green and DP World join hands to develop global green hydrogen supply chain
SummaryWith advanced infrastructure and global partnerships, AM Green is poised to position India as a hub for green ammonia and hydrogen exports under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
NEW DELHI : Greenko founders-backed AM Green has partnered with global logistics giant DP World to establish advanced logistics and storage infrastructure in India and overseas, aiming to accelerate exports of green hydrogen and green ammonia.
