Amazon announces 300 MW wind-solar hybrid projects in India

NEW DELHI :Amazon on Thursday announced its first wind-solar hybrid projects in India with Vibrant Energy, a subsidiary of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.
“These two projects represent a total of 300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity and will be based in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka," the company said in a press release.
“Once operational these projects are expected to generate 1,163,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 380,000 average-sized households in New Delhi each year," it said.
With three solar farms in Rajasthan, Amazon now has five utility-scale renewable energy projects in India, having over 720 MW of renewable energy capacity.
“As the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally, we continue to build momentum for our renewable energy investments in India. The two new projects represent Amazon’s first wind-solar hybrid projects globally," said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.
“We are on a path to powering our operations globally with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and have worked with government and industry stakeholders in India to unlock more corporate renewable energy procurement in the country. This year, we have reached over 720MW of renewable energy capacity through utility-scale projects in India."
“This collaboration between Vibrant and Amazon will encourage the adoption of renewable energy by corporates in India. We expect India to be one of the earliest markets in the world to deliver renewable energy through similar hybrid projects. We are honored to collaborate with Amazon on its path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025," said Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy.
At the end of 2021, Amazon reached 85% renewable energy across its business, it said.
In Asia, Amazon has now invested in 17 utility-scale renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 1,600 MW across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore.
