Amazon faces obstacles in expanding data center footprint in Europe due to delays in power grid links

Amazon is facing challenges to grow its data center footprint in Europe due to extensive holdups in securing power grid links, as reported by Reuters.

As the businesses have intensified demands to modernize aging electrical systems, power-hungry sectors have lobbied the European Union for increased grid funding. Thay cautioned that rapid access to stable, dependable energy networks remains a vital benchmark for placing new industrial projects within Europe.

Pamela MacDougall, head of energy markets and regulation for EMEA at Amazon Web Services (AWS), told Reuters that the timeframe for obtaining a grid connection has emerged as a primary determining factor for the corporation's data center expansion.

Linking to the European transmission system can take as long as seven years — contrasting with the roughly two years required to construct a data center facility, she commented.

"And we're finding more and more across Europe that certainty of the delivery date has continued to be delayed," MacDougall said.

While in the United States, grid connection waitlists average between one and three years according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), though they occasionally extend to seven years as well.

MacDougall said "in many countries" in Europe, Amazon had wanted to build infrastructure but missing grid connections or power network congestion had made the project unfeasible.

"There's a misalignment. We want to expand and grow within two years," MacDougall said, adding that the delays were "challenging our growth aspirations."

Last year, the European Commission drafted legislative updates to limit authorization deadlines for grid permits to a maximum of two years and waive environmental reviews for grid initiatives to accelerate the overhaul of Europe's energy infrastructure.

Grid Access Hampered by Rise in Applications Italy and Spain are among the nations where grid access is hampered by a surge of speculative applications — projects that requested connections as a safeguard but are unlikely to materialize, as per the electricity group Eurelectric.

Strict first-come, first-served protocols prevent viable projects from bypassing these stalled applications in the queue.

Another obstacle involves lengthy permit windows for upgrading European networks. Shortening these periods is a core focus of the European Commission’s regulatory proposals.

MacDougall serves as vice-chair of GIGA, a trade group formed last month to encourage officials to renovate Europe's power infrastructure. Other participants include tech giants Meta Platforms and Google, alongside electric vehicle charging firm Fastned.