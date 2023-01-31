Amazon procures record 8.3GW of clean energy in 2022

NEW DELHI : Amazon on Tuesday announced that the company grew its renewable energy capacity in 2022 by 8.3 GW through 133 new projects in 11 countries.

“Amazon’s total portfolio for renewables now is more than 20 GW. The company’s purchases continue to add new wind and solar projects on the grids that power operations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, Amazon fulfillment centers, and physical stores around the world," Amazon said in a press release.

With the continued investments, Amazon has set a new corporate record for the most renewable energy announced by a single company in one year. It remains the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

“These purchases also bring Amazon closer to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025—five years head of its original 2030 target. In 2022, the company announced new projects in Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Spain, and the U.S., and broke ground in Brazil, India, and Indonesia," it added.

With 25 new renewable energy projects secured to close out the year, the company now has 401 projects globally, including 164 wind farms and solar farms, and 237 rooftop solar projects on Amazon facilities. Once operational, Amazon’s global renewable energy projects are expected to generate 56,881 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy each year.

“As we continue to launch new renewable energy projects around the world, we’re pleased to be on track to power our operations with 100% renewable energy, five years ahead of our original target," said Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS.

He added that with the 133 projects announced in 11 countries in 2022, Amazon had another record year. “These projects highlight the diversity of our renewable energy sources and showcase our ability to bring new technologies to new markets and further reduce the impacts of climate change."