Amazon procures record 8.3GW of clean energy in 2022

Amazon procures record 8.3GW of clean energy in 20221 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Amazon’s total portfolio for renewables now is more than 20 GW. The company’s purchases continue to add new wind and solar projects on the grids that power operations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, Amazon fulfillment centers, and physical stores around the world, Amazon said
NEW DELHI : Amazon on Tuesday announced that the company grew its renewable energy capacity in 2022 by 8.3 GW through 133 new projects in 11 countries.
