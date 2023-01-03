Amazon to enter electricity trading1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Amazon.com Inc. has secured a category-III power trading licence in India and is building a portfolio of wind and solar power to sell on local electricity exchanges, two people aware of the development said.