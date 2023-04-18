America needs a new environmentalism

Bureaucratic spaghetti

Government is part of the problem. Many federal agencies work across environmental policy, and sometimes one doesn’t know what another is up to. The dysfunction is not always accidental. The Department of the Interior, which manages America’s vast public lands, and the Department of Energy are sometimes at loggerheads. Steven Chu, Barack Obama’s first energy secretary, says he initially had the support of Ken Salazar, his counterpart at Interior, when he tried to speed up permitting for transmission lines. “And then Ken calls me up," he recalls, “and says, ‘Steve, I have to take back my support for this…my people at Interior are against it.’" According to Mr Chu, bureaucrats at the Fish and Wildlife Service, an agency within Interior, were worried about how more power lines would affect hunters and anglers.