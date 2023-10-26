America would struggle to break Iran’s oil-smuggling complex

Iranian barrels often begin their journey at Kharg Island, north of the Strait of Hormuz (pictured). A small but growing number also start in Jask, a new port south of the strait. This may become a preferred route, circumventing the crowded Hormuz chokepoint. Transponders are only turned on when ships go through narrow passages, says Homayoun Falakshahi of Kpler, and tankers rarely do the full journey. Some pick up fuel from other ships off the shores of Fujairah, a mega-terminal in the uae, through which a lot of disreputable petroleum, notably Russian, also passes. Many then transfer loads off the shores of Malaysia or Singapore, where smaller vessels take it to northern China—often after being mixed with other crudes from places like Venezuela or mislabelled as a different petrochemical product. There the oil is stored before being transported to its final destination, most often in the coastal province of Shandong (see map).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}