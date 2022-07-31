America’s new energy crisis

Consider what happened in California when the state experienced rolling blackouts in 2020 after temperatures rose across the West. The state had substantially reduced its reliance on gas-fired power plants in recent years in favor of renewable energy, giving way to evening supply crunches on hot days when solar production tapers off. California has historically imported a lot of power from neighboring states in times of need, but it was constrained in its ability to do so during the 2020 heat wave because neighboring states also had numerous plants close and thus had less power to spare.