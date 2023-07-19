Amid supply concerns, Indian crude basket rises 4% in July

Amid supply concerns, Indian crude basket rises 4% in July2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:45 AM IST
- According to the PPAC data, the Indian crude basket stood at $79.33 per barrel on 17 July
New Delhi: The Indian crude oil basket which was largely subdued in May and June has witnessed over 4% increase in its average price in July amid global supply concerns.
New Delhi: The Indian crude oil basket which was largely subdued in May and June has witnessed over 4% increase in its average price in July amid global supply concerns.
The average Indian crude basket for July stands at $78.22 per barrel, compared to $74.93 a barrel in June. In May, it averaged at $74.98 a barrel as prices eased amid growing concerns of a global slowdown.
The average Indian crude basket for July stands at $78.22 per barrel, compared to $74.93 a barrel in June. In May, it averaged at $74.98 a barrel as prices eased amid growing concerns of a global slowdown.
According to the latest data on the site of Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the Indian crude basket stood at $79.33 per barrel on Monday, 17 July.
According to analysts, the rise in the Indian crude basket has been due to recent uptrend in global prices on the back of supply concerns post announcements of additional output cuts by OPEC+ countries.
In April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced additional oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd). Further, in July Saudi Arabia announced Saudi Arabia and Russia announced further cuts. Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for another month to include August, adding that the cut could be extended beyond that month.
Russia also also announced that it would cut its oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August. The cuts announced this month amount to 1.5% of global supply and bring the total pledged by OPEC+ to 5.16 million bpd.
The rise in prices also come at a time when the discounts on Russian oil also have significantly declined, according to market experts. The discounts which stood at around $30 post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have now declined to single digits, according to people in the know.
Russia emerged as the largest supplier of oil to India in FY23 with 50.84 million tonnes of crude supplies. Its share in India’s imports basket surged on the back of the deep discounts it provided amid the Ukraine conflict. In FY22, Russian oil constituted only around 2% of India’s total oil imports.
However, due to the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed by the US and its allies, Russia was pipped by Iraq on the value of imports. Russia came second at $31.02 billion, while Iraq supplied 50.31 million tonnes for $33.37 billion.
Prashant Vashisht, vice-president of Corporate Ratings, ICRA said, however said that the increase in imports from Russia may not be factor for the rise in the Indian crude basket as that price is yet to be factored in.
The basket comprises sour grade (Oman and Dubai average) and sweet grade (Brent Dated) of crude oil processed in India, refined in the ratio of 75.62 : 24.38. It does not comprise Russian crude.
Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri had in May said that the Indian crude basket price is likely to factor in the cheaper Russian imports going ahead.
According to market experts, the cost of imports as per the India crude basket which has been on the higher side over the past one year, would have been much lower if the price of cheaper imports from Russia were accounted.