Andhra Pradesh cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal: Report

NEW DELHI : India's southern Andhra Pradesh has cancelled bids made for two separate tenders by India's Adani Enterprises to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, two state government officials told Reuters.

It is the first time in recent years that a major government tender for imported coal has been cancelled over high prices. Details on the cancellation have not been previously reported.

It is the first time in recent years that a major government tender for imported coal has been cancelled over high prices. Details on the cancellation have not been previously reported.

Adani, India's largest coal trader, offered to supply last month 500,000 tonnes of South African coal at ₹40,000 ($526.50) per tonne and another 750,000 tonnes at ₹17,480 ($230.08) in January, the officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani and Agarwal Coal did not immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment on Sunday.

