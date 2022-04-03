This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Andhra Pradesh cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal: Report
1 min read.03 Apr 2022Sudarshan Varadhan, Reuters
Andhra Pradesh has cancelled bids made for two separate tenders by India's Adani Enterprises to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, the report says
NEW DELHI :
India's southern Andhra Pradesh has cancelled bids made for two separate tenders by India's Adani Enterprises to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, two state government officials told Reuters.
It is the first time in recent years that a major government tender for imported coal has been cancelled over high prices. Details on the cancellation have not been previously reported.
Adani, India's largest coal trader, offered to supply last month 500,000 tonnes of South African coal at ₹40,000 ($526.50) per tonne and another 750,000 tonnes at ₹17,480 ($230.08) in January, the officials said.
Both tenders were cancelled because the prices quoted were too high, the officials said. Adani was the only bidder for the 500,000 tonnes tender, while Indian trader Agarwal Coal, which had also bid for the 750,000 tonnes tender, had quoted a higher price than Adani, they said.
Adani and Agarwal Coal did not immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment on Sunday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
