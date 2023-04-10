Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana front-runners in State Energy Efficiency Index 2021-22

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana front-runners in State Energy Efficiency Index 2021-221 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- Union power minister RK Singh launches the State Energy Efficiency Index 2021-22 report
NEW DELHI :Five states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana are the front-runners in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2021-22, the Ministry of Power said on Monday.
NEW DELHI :Five states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana are the front-runners in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2021-22, the Ministry of Power said on Monday.
These states are leading with a score more than 60 points on various parameters under SEEI to assess state-level energy efficiency initiatives.
These states are leading with a score more than 60 points on various parameters under SEEI to assess state-level energy efficiency initiatives.
Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday launched the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2021-22 report.
Meanwhile, four states Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra and Punjab are in the achiever category with a score between 50 and 60.
Further, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Chandigarh are the top-performing states in their respective state groups.
According to the report, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh showed the most improvement since the last index.
“The index developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, in association with Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), assesses, the annual progress of states and UTs in energy efficiency implementation, for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22. SEEI 2021-22 has an updated framework of 50 indicators aligned with national priorities," it said.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “‘As we transition to a low-carbon economy, it is crucial to ensure sustainable development with energy transition that ensures no one is left behind. Periodic tracking of states’ energy efficiency progress and outcomes is essential to contribute effectively to the nation’s climate commitments."
Director General, BEE said, “India is committed to achieving NDC goals and transitioning to a net-zero economy by 2070. This requires collaboration between central and state governments, judicious resource allocation, policy alignment, and regular progress tracking.“
The SEEI tracks progress in managing states‘ and India’s energy footprint, driving energy efficiency policies and programmes at the state and local level, he added.