Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana front-runners in State Energy Efficiency Index 2021-22

“The index developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, in association with Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), assesses, the annual progress of states and UTs in energy efficiency implementation, for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22. SEEI 2021-22 has an updated framework of 50 indicators aligned with national priorities," it said.