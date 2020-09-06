Andhra Pradesh to float India’ largest solar tender for 10 GW capacity

The mega tender also comes at a time when the Centre plans to take strict action against green energy firms and their promoters feigning the covid-19 as an excuse to exit projects that they were awarded. This comes in the backdrop of some wind-energy developers seeking ‘low-cost exit options’ i.e. termination of their PPAs without encashment of bank guarantees, for unviable projects. The government plans to not only blacklist such companies, but also censure their promoters, preventing them from taking part in future projects.