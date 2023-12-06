Angst mounts over Germany’s green transition
Summary
- Meeting its targets looks hard
When Robert Habeck, co-leader of the Green party and the economy tsar in Germany’s ruling coalition, floated a bill last spring that mandated replacing gas and oil boilers with cleaner heat pumps, he got more heat than he bargained for. Tabloids screamed his “heat hammer" would push millions into debt. Whipped-up fury against “Green fascism" boosted ratings for the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The minister spent much of the summer tweaking his bill. His patience paid off. In early September the Bundestag passed it by a cosy 397-275 votes.