Angst mounts over Germany’s green transition

Hans-Werner Sinn, an economist in Munich, is also blunt. The 40% decline since 1990 in the amount of CO 2 that Germany emits, he said in a recent lecture, was reached by plucking “low-hanging fruit", such as letting grimy smokestack industries in former East Germany die. In Germany’s current primary-energy mix, including such things as fuel used for transport and heating as well as electricity generation, the share of renewables still remains below 20%. Given that Germany abandoned nuclear energy earlier this year, Mr Sinn reckons that making the remainder clean would mean covering some 2% of Germany’s surface, as much as its entire transport network, in wind and solar farms. Maybe Germany should have invested in more nuclear power instead.

