Arab Coordination Group commits to US$24 billion of climate action financing by 2030

“The Islamic Development Bank is proud to support the Arab Coordination Group Declaration on Climate Action. This commitment comes while IsDB is ramping up its level of climate finance in its operations which, in 2021, reached 31%. The Bank has made an ambitious target to have by 2025 at least 35% of its financing as climate finance. IsDB is also pledging to approve at least US$13 billion in adaptation and mitigation finance during the period 2023-2030," said Muhammad Al Jasser, President and Group Chairman of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).