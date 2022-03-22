ArcelorMittal to partner Greenko for 24x7 green power

This comes in the backdrop of decarbonisation happening in the industrial market, with the union government also putting policy guidelines in place. A case in point being union power ministry in June extending the waiver of Inter-State Transmission system (ISTS) charges on transmission of electricity generated from solar and wind sources for projects to be commissioned up to 30 June 2025. The ISTS waiver was also allowed for Hydro Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects to be commissioned up 30 June 2025.