As solar projects slow down, developers face rising costs

“The impact of these project delays on developers is fairly damaging," Vinay Rustagi, managing director at renewable energy consultancy Bridge to India, said “The government has been accommodating with time extensions, but the developers are still bearing additional costs arising from delays including interest, higher working capital and overheads. The deadline extension only protects the developers from delay penalties, but all other costs still have to be borne. There is also a higher risk of increases in module costs, unfavourable changes in the exchange rates etc. For now, the developers have been given a six-month extension, but given ongoing execution constraints and challenges in getting workforce mobilized, the deadlines may have to be extended further.