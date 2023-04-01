As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out5 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Amid the prediction of record-breaking summers this week, India has once again asked its coal power plants to run at full power this year
For the second year in a row, India’s government has ordered the nation’s coal-fired power plants to run at full power. But this year’s order is even more sweeping than last year's — all coal and oil-fired generators will be maxed out for the entire summer, from April through June. Analysts say it will dramatically increase India’s already sky-high greenhouse gas emissions.
