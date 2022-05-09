This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asani eases power demand but with heat wave set to return this week, power situation may be tested again
The build and activity of Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ in southeast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal area has collet down temperatures in most parts of eastern and south east India, resulting in marginal ebbing of power crisis in the country with a fall in power demand and improved supplies.
On Sunday, the maximum demand met during the day stood at about 189.2 GW, lot lower than late last months record level of 207.11 GW. The power demand has remained below 200 GW for over a week now providing relief to discoms that were facing difficulties in meeting the entire load earlier and resorting to power cuts to balance the demand-supply mismatch.
Though flat and falling power demand has improved power supply scenario in the country, things may again turn difficult with prediction of heat wave conditions in several parts of North India from Tuesday. Power experts said that if demand shot you again over 200 GW, discoms would be left with no other option but do load sheddings.
With government allowing power plants to run on imported coal
Upto 10 per cent of their requirements and several states already getting imported coal, the fuel supply situation at thermal stations have improved. Also, power ministry has invoked Section 11 directing imported coal based stations to run at full capacity. This should also improve supplies by an additional 10,000 MW that remains idle as of now.
Even in the fluctuating demand conditions now, peak shortage has remained under control and below 2 GW. In fact, on Sunday it fell down to 430 MW meaning that even during the time of peak demand, most of the requirements are being met by the generators.
In view of the demand projections for power over next few years, government is also pushing for completion of projects and enhancement of capacities of existing projects. On Monday, power minister R K Singh chaired a review meeting on 600MW Kholongchhu Hydro Electric Project’ in Bhutan which is being developed through a joint venture of Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), Bhutan and SJVN. Most of the power generated from this project is expected to come to India. Besides, the ministry has pushed for early completion of of 2000 MW NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, which is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far.