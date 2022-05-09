Asani eases power demand but with heat wave set to return this week, power situation may be tested again

In view of the demand projections for power over next few years, government is also pushing for completion of projects and enhancement of capacities of existing projects. On Monday, power minister R K Singh chaired a review meeting on 600MW Kholongchhu Hydro Electric Project’ in Bhutan which is being developed through a joint venture of Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), Bhutan and SJVN. Most of the power generated from this project is expected to come to India. Besides, the ministry has pushed for early completion of of 2000 MW NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, which is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far.