Asia prepares for two-way oil product flows as EU ban, price cap take effect: report
- Shipping costs and logistics will pose challenges as long-haul product shipments in relatively small tankers all the way from Asia to destinations in regions such as Europe may not be viable commercial options unless the arbitrage window is wide enough, the report said
NEW DELHI : Asia is preparing to see more Russian oil products flowing into the region following the EU ban that came into effect 5 February, while the supply squeeze in the West will create ample opportunities for Asian refiners to cater to those requirements and reap lofty margins, said S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×