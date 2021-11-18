1 min read.Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 04:35 PM ISTBloomberg
The problem of coal-fired power is likely ‘one of the biggest problems on earth’ as the fuel is a ‘powerful incumbent’, Ahmed Saeed, a vice president at Asian Development Bank said
Listen to this article
An official at the Asian Development Bank said fast, creative solutions are needed to transition away from coal as he responded to criticisms from non-governmental organizations.
The problem of coal-fired power is likely “one of the biggest problems on earth" as the fuel is a “powerful incumbent", Ahmed Saeed, a vice president at the Manila-based institution said in a television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.