Asian Development Bank official says quick action needed on coal
An official at the Asian Development Bank said fast, creative solutions are needed to transition away from coal as he responded to criticisms from non-governmental organizations.

The problem of coal-fired power is likely “one of the biggest problems on earth" as the fuel is a “powerful incumbent", Ahmed Saeed, a vice president at the Manila-based institution said in a television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. 

A proposal by the development bank to buy and phase out coal-fired power plants in Asia is “shrouded in uncertainty," according to environmental groups.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

 

