NEW DELHI : Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 5.3% from the beginning of the month, and by 62.4% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices rose due to escalations in Ukraine.

Jet fuel makes up 30-40% of the cost of running an airline in India and an increase in prices will hurt profit margins of airlines which have reported huge losses over the last few quarters due to the covid-19 pandemic.

ATF prices currently stand at ₹90,519.79 per kl (kiloliter) in New Delhi up from ₹55,737.91 per kl during the year ago period, according to data from Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). Prices in Mumbai are at ₹88,987.20 per kl, in Chennai at ₹93,371.18, and in Kolkata at ₹94,888.70 per kl.

Jet fuel prices are revised every fortnight. Brent crude prices have risen by about 52.92% during the last year.

This is the highest ever price touched by ATF, according to a report by Press Trust of India. The rate is higher than ₹71,028.26 per kl reached in August 2008 when international crude oil prices touched $147 per barrel. Brent crude oil on Wednesday was trading at about $97 per barrel.

The steep rise in jet fuel comes at a time when domestic air passenger traffic is seeing a recovery following a slump last month due to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

A senior airline official said rising jet fuel prices will add pressure to the bottomline as carriers operate more flights. "Airlines will have no option but to pass it down to the customers. But, this could impact demand," the official said, requesting anonymity.

