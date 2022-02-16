ATF prices at a record high due to escalation of crude rate

ATF prices currently stand at ₹90,519.79 per kl (kiloliter) in New Delhi up from ₹55,737.91 per kl during the year ago period, according to data from Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). Prices in Mumbai are at ₹88,987.20 per kl, in Chennai at ₹93,371.18, and in Kolkata at ₹94,888.70 per kl.

