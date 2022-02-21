Mike Cannon-Brookes thought Australia’s biggest polluter wasn’t doing enough to curb its greenhouse gas emissions, so he sought to buy the company.

Mr. Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder of Nasdaq-listed software company Atlassian Corp. teamed up with Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to try to acquire electricity generator AGL Energy Ltd., in a proposal valued at more than $3.5 billion. Central to their ambition is a plan to shut AGL’s coal-fired power plants years ahead of schedule and replace them with renewable energy.

AGL, which the Australian government’s Clean Energy Regulator says is Australia’s largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, said Monday that it had rejected the takeover proposal as too low.

The company plans to close the last of its coal plants by 2045. Mr. Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield, whose head of investing in low-carbon technology is former Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney, say they can make AGL a net-zero emitter by 2035.

“AGL accounts for over 8% of Australia’s emissions," Mr. Cannon-Brookes said. That is more than the current emissions of Australia’s domestic aviation industry and fleet of jets flying on international routes, or every car on the country’s roads, he added.

AGL said shareholders would be better off if AGL advanced a plan to separate its generation business, to be called Accel Energy Ltd., from its retail arm, which would be known as AGL Australia Ltd. The separation is due to be completed before the end of June.

Mr. Cannon-Brookes, 42, is described on Atlassian’s website as a “passionate clean energy evangelist" who five years ago helped to broker Tesla Inc.’s construction in South Australia of what was then the world’s largest lithium-ion battery. The battery, which has since been expanded, is paired with a wind farm.

The billionaire Australian, who last year publicly argued with Australia’s deputy prime minister over what he saw as a lack of detail in government policy, is also an investor in the Sun Cable Australia-Asia PowerLink project, which aims to supply power to Singapore from a northern Australia solar farm.

Mr. Cannon-Brookes’s wealth is built on the value of the Class B shares in Atlassian that he owns jointly with co-founder Scott Farquhar. Together they own a majority stake in Atlassian, which is valued at $75.4 billion.

Buying AGL could also be highly profitable if Mr. Cannon-Brookes’s bullish view of the shift to zero-carbon technology becomes reality. AGL is one of the country’s largest power generators and has a large retail business supplying electricity and gas to households and businesses.

The takeover offer coincided with AGL’s share price’s hovering close to more than two-decade lows, as equity investors fretted about the impact of low wholesale electricity prices and the Covid-19 pandemic on energy demand. On Monday, AGL’s stock closed 11% higher on the bid by Brookfield and Mr. Cannon-Brookes’s Grok Ventures investment vehicle.

Mr. Cannon-Brookes said his team had started looking at a proposal as soon as AGL announced its breakup last year. He said that bundling carbon-intensive assets into a single entity made little sense economically and that he joined with Brookfield after learning it was working on a similar plan.

Australia relies on coal to generate 75% of its electricity, although the country has one of the highest adoptions of rooftop solar per capita. That installation rate, aided by state-government support, is changing the dynamics of Australia’s power-generation sector.

Frank Calabria, chief executive of Origin Energy Ltd., AGL’s chief listed competitor, said last week that the company would accelerate the closure of the company’s Eraring coal-fired power plant to August 2025, from a previous termination date of 2032. It plans to build a battery of up to 700 megawatts at the site in eastern Australia that can store alternative forms of electricity generation.

“Australia’s energy market today is very different to the one when Eraring was brought online in the early 1980s, and the reality is the economics of coal-fired power stations are being put under increasing, unsustainable pressure by cleaner and lower-cost generation, including solar, wind and batteries," Mr. Calabria said at the time.

Closing coal-fired power plants is expensive. Origin has made a provision of around $173 million for restoring and rehabilitating the site around Eraring.

Another Australian billionaire, Andrew Forrest, said he had looked at a similar plan for AGL before opting to focus on investment in green hydrogen.

“Bringing forward the closure of Australia’s coal power plans would be a game-changer for Australia’s energy transition that would result in a significant reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions," said Mr. Forrest, who is chairman of iron-ore producer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. “With almost limitless sun and wind, Australia has all the resources it needs to be a renewable energy superpower."

The consortium comprising Brookfield and Mr. Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures said it would spend about 20 billion Australian dollars, equivalent to US$14.4 billion, on overhauling AGL’s business, including replacing 7 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity with at least 8 gigawatts of new clean energy and storage.

“While we believe that the board has done everything in its power to drive change at AGL in the current market environment, the capital required to replace its coal-fired generation is beyond what AGL can achieve in the public markets," Mr. Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Stewart Upson wrote to AGL’s chairman and chief executive.

The consortium’s proposal, made on Saturday, valued AGL’s equity at $3.56 billion. AGL also had roughly $2 billion of net debt on Dec. 31, according to its most recent market filings.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.