Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indigenously-developed aviation fuel AVGAS 100 LL launched

Indian Oil Corp’s chairman Shrikant Vaidya said, “Indian Oil is proud to introduce this specialised fuel by leveraging our refining strength and in-house expertise. In fact the indigenous fuel is superior compared to the imported grades. AV Gas market is expected to grow from the current $1.92 billion to $2.71 billion by 2029. We plan to set up a new facility soon to target export opportunities, besides catering to the domestic demand."