MUMBAI: International benchmark Brent crude futures crossed $70 a barrel for the first time in over a year after Saudi Arabia said its oil facilities were targeted by missiles and drones by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday.

Sunday's attack, analysts fear, could push already high fuel retail prices, higher in India, though not immediately.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

Yemen's Houthi rebels had attacked the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities of Saudi Aramco in September 2019, disrupting over half of Saudi Arabia’s oil capacity.

Saudi Arabia accounts for about one-tenth of global crude supply of 100mbpd and is the second largest supplier of crude and cooking gas to India.

Petrol prices on Monday stood at ₹91.17 per litre and diesel at ₹81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at ₹97.57, while diesel costs ₹88.60, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Last week the OPEC+ decided not to lift oil production in April which already sent oil prices soaring by 5%.

While Indian Oil Corporation's scrip was trading at 104.40, up 2.96%, Hindustan Petroleum was trading 2.49% higher and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was trading at ₹471.80, 2.28% higher on the BSE.

With India importing over 80% of its oil need, higher oil prices may push its import bill as well as domestic inflation upwards.

“Increasing crude oil prices have meant sharp increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel in the domestic market. Prices of petrol have crossed the psychological Rs. 100 a litre mark in some cities leading to increasing public outcry against the high prices and the inflationary impact of the auto fuels," said Prashant Vasisht, Vice-President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

While some states such as Assam, Tripura have reduced VAT (value-added tax) rates, the government has not yet reduced the excise duty rates on the auto fuels owing to its tight fiscal position post the Covid pandemic.

"Given the rising burden on public, the public sector oil marketing companies may go slow in automatic pass through of rise in international fuel prices to the consumers," added Vasisht.

The marketing margins of oil marketing companies have been higher than the past long-term averages, presumably to bolster profits in a scenario of weak demand and subdued gross refining margins. However, marketing margins may witness pressure in the near term, if they pause fuel price changes as per the pricing formula, he said.

Besides auto fuels, retail prices of domestic LPG have also risen by 43% from ₹574 per cylinder in March 2020 to ₹819 per cylinder now, providing some succor from under recoveries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via