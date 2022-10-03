Auto fuel prices may not fall despite 30% decline in crude2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 11:35 PM IST
- Fuel retailers may not lower pump prices as they work to recover past losses
NEW DELHI : State-run oil companies may not immediately lift the six-month long freeze on daily pricing of automobile fuel rates despite nearly 30% plunge in average international prices of petrol and diesel from the June peak as they work towards recovering their past revenue losses, four people said.