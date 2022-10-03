Auto fuel prices may not fall despite 30% decline in crude

International oil prices have fallen sharply over the past four weeks; this has resulted in reductions in the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and taxes on windfall gains. But public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still bleeding, and are neither in a position to cut prices of petrol and diesel immediately nor return to the system of daily changes in pump prices of the auto fuels as the international oil market is volatile, the people aware of the development said requesting anonymity.