The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

“If Mumbai does it, other cities may follow and CGD companies will have to look at newer avenues to expand their customer base," a senior official at a city gas distributor said on the condition of anonymity. Under its EV Policy 2021, the Maharashtra government aims to electrify public transport in Mumbai and other cities, including Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati. Meanwhile, as many as 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have also approved or notified dedicated policies to promote the adoption of EVs, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar told the Rajya Sabha on 9 August.