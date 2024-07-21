Automotive mission plan: Focus on global competition with EVs, flex fuel
New Delhi: The Centre’s automotive mission plan, which aims to make the automobile industry globally competitive, will focus on multiple powertrains, including for internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EVs), flex-fuel, and green hydrogen-based engines, two people in the know of the matter said.