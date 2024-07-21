Automotive mission plan: Focus on global competition with EVs, flex fuel

New Delhi: The Centre’s automotive mission plan, which aims to make the automobile industry globally competitive, will focus on multiple powertrains, including for internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EVs), flex-fuel, and green hydrogen-based engines, two people in the know of the matter said.

Powertrains, comprising various automotive components, generate energy from the engine to move the vehicle's wheels. An engine is a part of a vehicle's powertrain.

The panel, headed by the secretary, ministry of heavy industries, would meet by the end of July to discuss the proposed mission plan.

The committee has representatives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"The comprehensive automotive mission plan would look at making the Indian industry globally competitive in line with 2047 target," said one of the persons. “Multiple powertrains would be looked at...EVs, ICE, green hydrogen, flex fuel, ethanol. The focus on internal combustion engines would continue along with others as till now about 95% of our mobility is based on ICE. The focus on it would continue."

On 20 March, Mint reported the government would start work on a new automotive mission plan.

The development of ecosystems for different powertrains coincides with India's efforts to achieve energy transition across various sectors, including mobility. Policymakers and industry leaders are exploring diverse technologies and energy sources to drive this transition.

Despite a strong push for electric vehicles through schemes like FAME and state-level policies, efforts are also underway to boost green hydrogen-based mobility and flex-fuel engines.

Biofuels are already playing a key role with the blending of about 13% ethanol in petrol sold across all petrol pumps in the country. The target is to touch 20% by 2025.

Queries sent to the union ministry of heavy industries remained unanswered till press time.

Green hydrogen

Under the ministry of new and renewable energy's National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government aims to boost green hydrogen-backed mobility. On 15 July, Mint reported that India is planning a roadmap to establish hydrogen-dispensing infrastructure nationwide, involving private entities in building these facilities.

Further, the acceptance to technologies beyond electric comes in the backdrop of the rising popularity of hybrid cars. Hybrid sales jumped four-fold in India in 2023, surpassing electric car sales for the first time.

Apart from the powertrains, the mission plan would largely look at increasing exports from the country and bringing in technological degradation. Moreover, the surge in hybrid car popularity highlights the growing acceptance of technologies beyond electric vehicles. In 2023, hybrid car sales in India increased four-fold, surpassing electric car sales for the first time.

Another person said that the ministry of heavy industries has brought on board The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to work on the skilling and upskilling agenda of the mission plan.

Currently, an automotive mission plan of the government and the industry is already in force for the 2016-26 period, which aims at increasing exports and upskilling the workforce. The latest plan being worked out, which would be the third edition of the automotive mission plan would have a major focus on alterative vehicles and would have a longer-term view till 2047, the target of the Centre to turn India into a developed nation.

The current automotive mission plan (2016-26) focuses on increasing exports and upskilling the workforce. The upcoming third edition of the plan will emphasize alternative vehicles and have a long-term view until 2047, aligning with the Centre's goal of making India a developed nation.

India is already a major player in the global automobile industry. According to data from Invest India, an investment promotion agency under the union ministry of commerce and industry, in FY24, the Indian automobile industry produced a total 28.43 million vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycles. The automotive industry contributes 7.1% to the country's GDP and has a 4.7% share in the overall exports.