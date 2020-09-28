Avaada Energy appoints Bank of America to raise around $220 mn via stake sale

There are a slew of large deals in the works as reported by Mint including, Acme Solar looking to sell 4.84 GW of solar projects, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas looking to acquire around 10% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, in addition to investing in Tata Power’s renewable energy InvIT, and O2 Power and Ayana Renewable Power emerging as the front-runner to acquire Azure Power’s 305 MW solar assets.