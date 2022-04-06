Average power price on Indian Energy Exchange hits 13-year high in March

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The average power purchase price on India's largest electricity exchange, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, surged in March to the highest level since April 2009, data on the company's website showed, reflecting a steep rise in electricity demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average power purchase price on India's largest electricity exchange, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, surged in March to the highest level since April 2009, data on the company's website showed, reflecting a steep rise in electricity demand.

Power demand during March rose at the fastest pace in three months, with electricity shortages the worst since October due to soaring temperatures and a sharp uptick in economic activity.

Power demand during March rose at the fastest pace in three months, with electricity shortages the worst since October due to soaring temperatures and a sharp uptick in economic activity. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The number of buy bids, reflecting demand on the day-ahead market, exceeded sell bids, indicative of supply, by 35%, data showed, pushing the average purchase price to 8.23 Indian rupees ($0.1087) per kilowatt hour (kWh), over double the average price in March 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's power demand is expected to surge further heading into summer, after weather officials forecast maximum temperatures above normal in April in most parts of the northwest, northeast and central regions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.