Aviation body ICAO signs pact with International Solar Alliance

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Jointly hosted by India and France, the event marks a new dawn for the use of solar energy in the global civil aviation sector...Today indeed is a landmark day wherein we pursue the goals as outlined by ICAO to all of us; one of ensuring lowering of carbon emissions, one of ensuring that we, in our respective capacities, act as fiduciary responsible holders for the next generation, creating an environment that is sustainable for generations to come."