Aviation body ICAO signs pact with International Solar Alliance

Aviation body ICAO signs pact with International Solar Alliance1 min read . 01:33 PM IST
Jointly hosted by India and France, the event marks a new dawn for solar energy use in global civil aviation sector, tweeted minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
New Delhi: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to check the growth of CO2 emissions in the sector, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in statement on Wednesday.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Jointly hosted by India and France, the event marks a new dawn for the use of solar energy in the global civil aviation sector...Today indeed is a landmark day wherein we pursue the goals as outlined by ICAO to all of us; one of ensuring lowering of carbon emissions, one of ensuring that we, in our respective capacities, act as fiduciary responsible holders for the next generation, creating an environment that is sustainable for generations to come."
The conclusion of MoU between ISA and ICAO in the presence of ministers from India and France carries forward the legacy of the bold initiative laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President of France Francois Hollande in 2015 at COP 21 in Paris, statement said.
“During the visit of Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to Montreal in May 2022, the idea of ICAO becoming a partner organisation of ISA was mooted by the Minister in his meeting with President of ICAO. In a period of four months, the MoU was agreed and concluded."
India has pledged for Net Zero Carbon goal in 2070 in COP 26. Its approach continues to be human-centric, based on respect and national ownership principles, with commitment to one and all. India has pledged a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy of which 100 GW will be solar energy by 2022 and reduction in emission intensity by 33-35% by 2030, to let solar energy reach the most unconnected villages and communities. Cochin International Airport in India became the world’s first fully Solar powered airport in the world in 2015, the ministry said.
“Proud moment for India as Int’l Civil Aviation Org signs MoU with Int’l Solar Alliance, initiative 1st proposed by PM Modi. Jointly hosted by India& France, event marks a new dawn for solar energy use in global civil aviation sector," tweeted Scindia.
At COP 26, PM Narendra Modi had announced India’s Panchamrit strategy with targets for climate action that included initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).
“Participated in a conference with Heads of Delegations of 6 #APAC countries of the @icao Council to strengthen cooperation on civil aviation issues. Also, invited them for an APAC Ministerial Conference to be hosted by India early next year," tweeted ICAO.
India, with the support of France, has invited nations to facilitate infrastructure for implementation of solar projects. The alliance has committed one trillion dollars as investment, and it is committed to making the costs of solar power more affordable for remote and inaccessible communities.
ICAO is committed towards reducing carbon emissions in aviation sector through its numerous initiatives and goals. The partnership between ISA and ICAO through this MoU could not have come at a better time, as it will trigger a range of interventions towards developing capacity of states to use solar energy, it said.
It will work towards providing information, providing advocacy, capacity building and demonstration projects. It will enable the solarization of aviation sector across all Member States.