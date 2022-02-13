Ayana & Greenko tie up for India’s 1st power storage biz

“The cooperation sets a template for storage transactions in the country and is in line with the focus of the ministry of power/ ministry of new and renewable energy to create a standalone storage market in India. Such integrated renewable energy and storage projects, offering solutions superior to conventional energy sources in terms of dispatchability and round-the-clock supply, are testimony to the maturity of the renewable sector in India," according to the statement. CDC Group, UK’s development finance institution, and EverSource Capital managed Green Growth Equity Fund are other shareholders in Ayana, which has 1.19 GW of operational renewable energy capacity.