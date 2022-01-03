Azure Power announces 600 MW solar project commissioning

In December 2015, New Delhi-based Azure Power had filed for an IPO to raise $100 million by selling 6.8 million shares at $21-23 apiece. It sold 3.41 million shares in its IPO, including 2.24 million new shares and 1.16 million shares of existing shareholders, to raise $61.36 million. Ahead of Azure’s IPO, CDPQ had picked up a stake worth $75 million as part of a private placement. In a first, Azure Power had raised $500 million through green bonds in August 2017.