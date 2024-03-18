Industry
Azure Power is navigating leadership churn; a stake sale may be next
Summary
- The company has called a special meeting of shareholders on 20 March at its Gurugram office, according to a 9 February statement
Azure Power Global Limited, India’s first renewable energy company to have listed in the US, is exploring a possible stake sale to a strategic partner or even a complete sale of the business, two people aware of the development said.
