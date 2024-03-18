Azure Power is navigating leadership churn; a stake sale may be next

Fitch Ratings added, “In the FY22 audited statements of both RGs, the auditors provided a qualified opinion on the basis of identified design deficiencies in some of the key controls at the group level, in which the RGs function within a shared control environment. Management has put in place remedial measures to strengthen the internal control framework. However, Fitch expects these corporate governance weaknesses to persist in the near term as these measures require time to take effect. Nevertheless, we do not expect these weaknesses to materially affect future operational and financial performance disclosures. Any delays in financial disclosures beyond the committed timelines or any event that could indicate heightened refinancing risk will trigger a review of the credit profiles."