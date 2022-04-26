Bain to draw Saudi PIF’s India investment plan

In the FY21 Union budget, India had extended tax exemptions to sovereign wealth funds on their earnings from infrastructure investments in India for FY24. “In order to incentivize the investment by sovereign wealth fund of foreign governments in priority sectors, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to grant 100% tax exemption on interest, dividend, and capital gains income in respect of investments made in infrastructure and other sectors before 31 March 2024, and with a minimum lock-in period of three years," the government said in a February 2020 statement.