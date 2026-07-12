Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant is drawing crowds. Here's why the world is watching

On the banks of the Padma River in western Bangladesh, the country’s first nuclear power plant has become an unlikely attraction, with visitors gathering to take selfies against the backdrop of its four giant ivory-coloured cooling towers.

Once fully operational in 2028, the two Russian-designed reactors at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are expected to generate enough electricity to meet nearly 15% of Bangladesh’s power demand. The ambitious project represents a major bet that nuclear energy can help an emerging economy secure reliable electricity supplies while managing costs. Developing countries around the world are watching closely as Bangladesh moves ahead with the initiative.

Nuclear power has witnessed renewed global interest in recent years. For decades, concerns over safety risks, construction delays and rising expenses pushed many countries away from atomic energy, especially after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011. However, growing pressure to cut carbon emissions and rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and transport electrification have revived interest in nuclear power.

For countries like Bangladesh, the motivation is less about powering data centres and more about reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and protecting the economy from global energy disruptions. The recent Iran conflict highlighted these vulnerabilities, as disruptions to oil and gas supplies from the Persian Gulf caused fuel shortages, long queues at petrol stations, prolonged power cuts in rural areas and reduced industrial activity.

“The delay has had a massive financial implication for Bangladesh,” said Md. Shafiqul Islam, a professor of nuclear engineering at Dhaka University, according to Bloomberg.

“A timely completion would have not only avoided this massive cost escalation but would have also helped us trim our fossil fuel import bill,” said Shafiqul Islam.

The 2.4-gigawatt Rooppur project has taken more than a decade to develop and has faced multiple challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These events have strengthened Bangladesh’s argument for diversifying its energy mix and reducing dependence on imported fuels. However, they have also delayed the project beyond its initial target of starting operations with the first reactor in 2023.

The project is now under the administration of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who assumed office after elections in February. The nuclear facility aligns with his government’s efforts to revive economic growth following the end of years of authoritarian rule in 2024.

Md. Zahedul Hassan, managing director of Nuclear Power Plant Co. Bangladesh Ltd., said that the first reactor is expected to begin full commercial operations by early 2027, while the second unit is likely to follow in 2028, according to Bloomberg.

However, Bangladesh is experiencing the same financial challenges faced by many developing countries pursuing nuclear power. Under the agreement with Russian state-owned nuclear giant Rosatom, the project is estimated to cost around $12.65 billion, including initial fuel supplies, according to the World Nuclear Association. Due to a significant depreciation in the Bangladeshi taka against the US dollar, the project’s cost in local currency has risen by nearly 25% since approval a decade ago.

Despite rising expenses, plant operator Hassan believes the project will provide long-term value for Bangladesh by ensuring stable and affordable electricity supplies.

The country is also exploring future nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs), as a way to strengthen energy security.

Power and Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood said Bangladesh has begun preliminary discussions with potential suppliers, including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Chinese companies, regarding SMR technology, according to Bloomberg.

“The government is looking at plants generating 300 to 400 megawatts, small enough to be built along riverbanks and deployed faster than conventional reactors,” Mahmood said. “We will not go for large-scale plants anymore because there are huge liabilities.”

Experts note that nuclear power projects continue to face major hurdles, including high initial investment requirements, long construction periods and the possibility of delays that can increase costs. However, nuclear energy offers key advantages, including low carbon emissions, reliability and round-the-clock electricity generation.