New Delhi: The government has increased total investments by eight state-owned power companies, including REC Ltd, by over 19 per cent to ₹59,990.52 crore for 2021-22.

This compares to revised estimate of ₹50,311.03 crore for the current financial year.

REC Ltd witnessed the highest increase of over 69 per cent in investment to ₹9,300 crore, against ₹5,500 crore budget estimates for 2020-21. This investment figure was not revised, according to the Budget document presented in Parliament on Monday.

However, in case of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the investment for 2021-22 has been reduced to ₹7,500 for 2021-22 from ₹10,500 crore in the current fiscal. The budget estimates were not revised for 2020-21.

In case of NTPC, investment for 2021-22 was raised to ₹23,736 crore from budgeted as well as revised estimates of ₹21,000 crore for 2020-21.

The investment by hydro power giant NHPC is hiked to ₹8,057.44 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate (RE) of ₹5,296 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The BE stood at ₹5,401.29 crore.

Damodar Valley Corporation's investment has been pegged at ₹2,857.06 crore for 2021-22, higher than RE as well as BE of ₹2,342 crore for 2020-21.

According to the Budget, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation will invest ₹810.02 crore in 2021-22, compared to RE of ₹965 crore for this fiscal. The BE was ₹564.36 crore.

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam will invest ₹5,000 crore in 2021-22 as against ₹2,880 crore budgeted as well as revised for 2020-21.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation will invest ₹2,730 crore in next fiscal compared to RE of ₹1,828.03 crore for 2020-21. The BE for the company was ₹1,781 crore for the current fiscal.

According to the Budget document, total expenditure of the power ministry has also been pegged slightly higher at ₹15,322 crore for 2021-22, compared to RE of ₹10,835.13 crore for 2020-21. It was budgeted at ₹15,874.82 crore for this fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

