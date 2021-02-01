OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Barring PowerGrid, total investments by power PSUs to rise 19 pc to 60k cr in FY22
REC Ltd witnessed the highest increase of over 69 per cent in investment to ₹9,300 crore, against ₹5,500 crore budget estimates for 2020-21 (MINT_PRINT)
REC Ltd witnessed the highest increase of over 69 per cent in investment to 9,300 crore, against 5,500 crore budget estimates for 2020-21 (MINT_PRINT)

Barring PowerGrid, total investments by power PSUs to rise 19 pc to 60k cr in FY22

2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 06:01 PM IST PTI

In case of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the investment for 2021-22 has been reduced to 7,500 for 2021-22 from 10,500 crore in the current fiscal

New Delhi: The government has increased total investments by eight state-owned power companies, including REC Ltd, by over 19 per cent to 59,990.52 crore for 2021-22.

This compares to revised estimate of 50,311.03 crore for the current financial year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

REC Ltd witnessed the highest increase of over 69 per cent in investment to 9,300 crore, against 5,500 crore budget estimates for 2020-21. This investment figure was not revised, according to the Budget document presented in Parliament on Monday.

However, in case of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the investment for 2021-22 has been reduced to 7,500 for 2021-22 from 10,500 crore in the current fiscal. The budget estimates were not revised for 2020-21.

In case of NTPC, investment for 2021-22 was raised to 23,736 crore from budgeted as well as revised estimates of 21,000 crore for 2020-21.

The investment by hydro power giant NHPC is hiked to 8,057.44 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate (RE) of 5,296 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The BE stood at 5,401.29 crore.

Damodar Valley Corporation's investment has been pegged at 2,857.06 crore for 2021-22, higher than RE as well as BE of 2,342 crore for 2020-21.

According to the Budget, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation will invest 810.02 crore in 2021-22, compared to RE of 965 crore for this fiscal. The BE was 564.36 crore.

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam will invest 5,000 crore in 2021-22 as against 2,880 crore budgeted as well as revised for 2020-21.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation will invest 2,730 crore in next fiscal compared to RE of 1,828.03 crore for 2020-21. The BE for the company was 1,781 crore for the current fiscal.

According to the Budget document, total expenditure of the power ministry has also been pegged slightly higher at 15,322 crore for 2021-22, compared to RE of 10,835.13 crore for 2020-21. It was budgeted at 15,874.82 crore for this fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout