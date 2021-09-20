New Delhi: As part of its strategy to maximise coal extraction, state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Monday inked a revenue-sharing contract valued at ₹1,880 crore with Prabha Energy Private Ltd for commercial extraction of coal bed methane (CBM).

Prabha Energy was selected through a global bidding process for the CBM to be extracted from Jharia Block I, according to a Coal India statement.

“While BCCL would be putting up close to Rs. 370 Crores towards the cost of the land, the rest will be met by the CBM developer. CIL has assigned CMPDI, its Ranchi based consultancy arm, as the principal implementing agency to oversee the project," the statement added.

India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt. India’s largest coal miner CIL has a coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year.

“Spread over an area of approximately 27 Sq.Kms, Jharia CBM Block-I has resource of around 25 Billion Cubic Metres (BCM). Average production capacity is pegged at 1.3 million metric standard cubic metres per day once the commercial operation kick starts," the statement said.

This comes at a time when the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said extreme weather events will impact lives, livelihoods, and businesses in India and South Asia. India has the world’s fourth-largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal.

“CBM extraction is a part of CIL’s diversification portfolio under clean coal initiatives. Harnessing CBM has dual advantages. Methane has energy potential, and the captured gas can be put into use for many commercial uses. The commissioning of gas pipeline in eastern India under URJA Ganga project is in the works by GAIL. CBM produced may be used for city gas distribution or through pipeline for potential users," the statement said.

