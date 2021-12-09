BEE launches Certification Course on Home Energy Audit

New Delhi: India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched a ‘Certification Course on Home Energy Audit (HEA)’.

“A Home Energy Audit (HEA) enables appropriate accounting, quantification, verification, monitoring, and analysis of energy use of various energy-consuming equipment and appliances in a house and the submission of a technical report with feasible solutions and recommendations for improving energy efficiency, with a cost-benefit analysis and action plan to reduce energy consumption. This would ultimately lead to a reduction in energy bills and the carbon footprint of the consumer," union power ministry said in a statement.

At COP-26 summit in Glasgow, India announced its plans to increase non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 GW by 2030. India is running what will become the world’s largest clean energy programme, with an aim of having 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022.

“The certification program will create awareness on importance and benefits of energy audit and energy efficiency and conservation among students from engineering/diploma colleges. This will increase employability of youth in the domain of energy efficiency, climate change mitigation, and sustainability," the statement added.

India’s non-fossil fuel-based capacity has met the 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC) at COP 21. According to the government, installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels will go up to 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.