Behind OPEC deadlock, one petro-state looks to non-oil future

In recent days, the U.A.E. has been the lone holdout regarding a deal to boost crude output among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of Russia-led oil producers, together known as OPEC+. Last week, the rest of OPEC+ tentatively agreed on a deal to gradually unwind the deep cuts members enacted at the start of the pandemic. At the time, the group cut 9.7 million barrels a day of crude, amounting to about 10% of 2019 demand. The group has reinstated about 4 million barrels of that.