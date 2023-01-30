Bengaluru to host 3-day G20 Energy Transition Working Group meet from 5 February1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:44 PM IST
The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries and nine special invitee guest countries - Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Spain
New Delhi: The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s presidency will be held in Bengaluru from 5 February to 7 February, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×