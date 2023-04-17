Two years ago, not long after the Texas electricity system snapped following a winter storm, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway pitched an idea to Texas lawmakers: Let us build some backup power plants in exchange for steady, guaranteed payment. Now the state is one step closer to making that concept a reality.

The state Senate earlier this month passed a bundle of bills aimed at reforming the state’s energy system, the most substantial of which proposes a so-called Texas Energy Insurance Program. Under that system, the state would run a competitive process to select power plants that would serve as backups in case of emergencies. Only natural-gas-fueled power plants with on-site fuel storage would qualify. It is an attractive proposition for any power plant that could attain the designation: Such plants would earn a regulated rate of return on equity—with a ceiling of 10% a year—whether they end up being used or not.

Grid designs in the U.S. range from competitive ones that rely on price signals to encourage enough power—such as Texas—to completely regulated ones where a utility owns or controls the total flow of electricity. The failures of the Texas grid in 2021 showed that the price signals alone were not enough to ensure reliability. It didn’t provide enough signals for power plants—whether natural gas or wind—to sufficiently winterize. Texas last year passed winterization requirements—both for power plants and for natural-gas companies.

View Full Image Ercot/WSJ

ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based research firm, thinks the insurance program bill has a good chance of passing the state House. While the timeline for that vote isn’t clear, the state’s current legislative session finishes at the end of May and the next session won’t occur until 2025.

The idea is that these backup units would only run during true emergency situations, such as the devastating winter storm Uri in 2021, and stay out of Texas’ competitive energy market. But the concept is easier said than done: At first, lawmakers placed an exact threshold on how tight the grid operating conditions should be before running those backup plants, but later revised the bill to leave much of that up to interpretation by an independent organization.

The bill states that such backup power plants could be used to “resolve an actual or anticipated violation of transmission security criteria." That is a phrase that could be interpreted as regular transmission congestion, something that happens “every few minutes," according to Beth Garza, senior fellow at think tank R Street and a former director of the independent market monitor for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, which is the electricity system operator for Texas.

Critics, which include the Texas Competitive Power Advocates, an industry group that represents power plant owners in Texas, have said such power plants could undermine their own purpose by discouraging new generators from entering the competitive market.

“I don’t think we can fix resource adequacy in a competitive market by killing the market," said Alison Silverstein, an independent consultant and former senior adviser to the past chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Notably, the only company that has publicly shown support for the insurance program is Berkshire Hathaway Energy. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said the company believes the bill, named S.B. 6, will “provide the reliability and resiliency that Texans need," and said the company will participate in the open bid process.

The proposal isn’t cheap. Building out 10 gigawatts—the upper limit of what the bill envisions—would cost about $18 billion, according to a recent estimate from the Lower Colorado River Authority, a nonprofit public utility with headquarters in Austin, Texas. The Texas Competitive Power Advocates said in an emailed statement that the proposed insurance program is inefficient and expensive, akin to buying new cars to keep in the garage in case the main one breaks down.

There could be more efficient ways to make the grid more secure. A study from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy found that Texas could offset about 11.4 gigawatts of winter peak load for $4.9 billion by implementing residential energy efficiency and demand response measures. Texas could also connect its isolated grid to neighboring ones.

One of the bills that passed the Senate sets a goal of making sure that 50% of all generating capacity installed in Ercot from 2024 is sourced from dispatchable generation, or that which can be turned on or off on command. This pretty much rules out solar and wind, which are intermittent, and is likely to have a chilling effect on renewable investment in the state. That has significant implications for U.S. renewable growth: Texas has added the most solar and wind capacity in the last three years than any other state in the U.S., according to analysis from ClearView Energy Partners.

Power plants—whether solar, wind or natural gas-fueled—are hefty upfront investments, and their developers base decisions on multiyear projections. Even if these bills don’t make it over the finish line this time, the damage may already be done if developers start holding back, believing that the government could—at any moment—substantially change the rules of the game.