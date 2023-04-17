Berkshire Hathaway’s Energy Idea Is a Bad Fit for Texas

One of the bills that passed the Senate sets a goal of making sure that 50% of all generating capacity installed in Ercot from 2024 is sourced from dispatchable generation, or that which can be turned on or off on command. This pretty much rules out solar and wind, which are intermittent, and is likely to have a chilling effect on renewable investment in the state. That has significant implications for U.S. renewable growth: Texas has added the most solar and wind capacity in the last three years than any other state in the U.S., according to analysis from ClearView Energy Partners.